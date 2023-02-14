New Humanist celebrant registered in Wicklow

A new Humanist celebrant has been registered in County Wicklow, increasing the options for couples seeking to get married at a variety of venues.

Adele Keating from Greystones is the latest celebrant to complete the training required to be registered with the Humanist Association of Ireland (HAI).

She is now a legally registered marriage solemniser, listed on the Register of Solemnisers in Ireland. This means that Adele can legally marry couples and can carry out ceremonies at a host of hotels, restaurants, museums, galleries and other landmark locations around the country that have held humanist ceremonies over the years.

As well as servicing Wicklow, Adele will also be available for ceremonies in the surrounding counties. She is also accredited to carry out naming ceremonies, vow renewals, funerals, memorials and milestone ceremonies.

You can search Adele and other celebrants available on your chosen date at www.humanism.ie