New home for High Definition Fitness in Blessington

Greg Dunne and Jade Sorbie at the High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington.

HIGH Definition Fitness have moved into a new state-of-the-art premises in Blessington which is twice the size of their pervious premises on Main Street.

Their new home is 7,000sqm and used to be the location of the Silver Spirit unit. Permission for a change of use for the property was granted during lockdown.

Greg Dunne said; “We have to thank Amanda Lennon Design for her input. We threw ideas at her and she filled them out. She was a massive help. Everyone loves our new premises. We had outgrown our previous property and were coming up to our tenth year there. It was a basement unit so there was no room to expand sideways, upwards or downwards. The new premises is twice the size so it affords us more opportunities.”

A launch day orientated towards the whole family took place recently, with youngsters enjoying free ice cream, a bouncy castle and finger food. Members were also brought on a tour of the new facility.

Greg added; “We are delighted to be back again. Lockdown wasn’t easy for anyone and I think people now want to get back fit again. I can sense that out there. I think people feel the healthier you are, the more likely you are to combat Covid or other illnesses. The feedback we have been receiving is great and everyone seems really pleased.”