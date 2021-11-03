Wicklow

New home for High Definition Fitness in Blessington

Killian Hynes. Expand
High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington. Expand
High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington Expand
Greg Dunne with Natalie McGuire, Isabel Kearns and Matt Breslin who make up the High Definition Fitness team. Expand
From left: Nathan and Ruairi Tivnan, Conan Dunne, Bobby Breslin, Jade Sorbie and Hunter Dunne get their ice cream. Expand
Bryan and Sam Tisdall. Expand
Addison and Leanne Dempsey. Expand
Matt Breslin with Dylan McClelland from Dunlavin, Anna White from Blessington and Greg Dunne. Expand
Ethan and Paul Hynes. Expand
Greg Dunne and Jade Sorbie at the High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington. Expand
Anita Flanagan, Paul Flanagan, Cormac Creighton and Dylan Flanagan High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington Expand
Niamh Ryall at High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington Expand
Enda Magie and Family at High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington Expand
Nicola McNulty and Elaine Ash at High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington Expand
Aodam, Emma, Kellie, Fiona and Taohg at High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington Expand
Rozalind, Rose, Jasmine and Henry at High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington Expand
John and Mandy Coe at High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington Expand
Dermot Naughton, Graham Glennon and Greg Dunne at High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington Expand
Rozalind, Rose, Jasmine and Henry at High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington Expand

High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington.

Greg Dunne with Natalie McGuire, Isabel Kearns and Matt Breslin who make up the High Definition Fitness team.

From left: Nathan and Ruairi Tivnan, Conan Dunne, Bobby Breslin, Jade Sorbie and Hunter Dunne get their ice cream.

Bryan and Sam Tisdall.

Addison and Leanne Dempsey.

Matt Breslin with Dylan McClelland from Dunlavin, Anna White from Blessington and Greg Dunne.

Ethan and Paul Hynes.

Greg Dunne and Jade Sorbie at the High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington.

Anita Flanagan, Paul Flanagan, Cormac Creighton and Dylan Flanagan High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington

Niamh Ryall at High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington

Enda Magie and Family at High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington

Nicola McNulty and Elaine Ash at High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington

Aodam, Emma, Kellie, Fiona and Taohg at High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington

Rozalind, Rose, Jasmine and Henry at High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington

John and Mandy Coe at High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington

Dermot Naughton, Graham Glennon and Greg Dunne at High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington

Rozalind, Rose, Jasmine and Henry at High Definition Fitness Official Opening of their new Premises in Blessington

Killian Hynes.

Myles Buchanan

HIGH Definition Fitness have moved into a new state-of-the-art premises in Blessington which is twice the size of their pervious premises on Main Street.

Their new home is 7,000sqm and used to be the location of the Silver Spirit unit. Permission for a change of use for the property was granted during lockdown.

Greg Dunne said; “We have to thank Amanda Lennon Design for her input. We threw ideas at her and she filled them out. She was a massive help. Everyone loves our new premises. We had outgrown our previous property and were coming up to our tenth year there. It was a basement unit so there was no room to expand sideways, upwards or downwards. The new premises is twice the size so it affords us more opportunities.”

A launch day orientated towards the whole family took place recently, with youngsters enjoying free ice cream, a bouncy castle and finger food. Members were also brought on a tour of the new facility.

Greg added; “We are delighted to be back again. Lockdown wasn’t easy for anyone and I think people now want to get back fit again. I can sense that out there. I think people feel the healthier you are, the more likely you are to combat Covid or other illnesses. The feedback we have been receiving is great and everyone seems really pleased.”

