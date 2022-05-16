New community bakery to open in Greystones

The former Davis Motors site in Greystones.

Bakery Bread 41 are to open a new community bakery in Greystones.

The popular artisan bakery confirmed its plans to open at the former Davis Motors premises on the Eden Road.

In a post on social media, Bread 41 said they “are honoured to be able to pay homage to this incredible building and can’t wait to bring you all with us on the journey”.

An opening date for the new bakery has not been announced.

Davis Motors, a family-run garage, closed its doors in December 2021 after trading in the town for over 50 years. The commercial premises was put up for sale in January. It’s understood the site is sale agreed.

Bread 41 has a premises in Dublin and specialises in long fermented breads, which are made using traditional methods.