New cocktail bar opens on Bray seafront

A new cocktail bar has officially opened on Bray seafront.

Goldies opened on Thursday, August 4 and is located beside Platform Pizza and Catalyst Coffee on Strand Road.

Passers-by may have spotted the neon goldfish wall hanging by the door of the former Ocean restaurant premises. Goldies is the latest venture by the Duggan family, who own several restaurants and bars in Bray.

“We officially opened on Thursday, after a few trial nights with friends and family, and the feedback so far has been great,” said Jesse Casserly, the general manager.

Read More

Mr Casserly moved from his native Australia to Wicklow in January 2022 and has been working on the bar scene for over 12 years.

He said he was eager to use this experience when asked to lead the team at Goldies.

“It’s been a great experience being involved in the opening of Goldies, from helping with the initial concept, creating a drinks menu that I feel really passionate about, and getting a good team together that bring their own personality to the bar.” he said.

The menu includes house cocktails, craft beers, wine, spirits and more, with an emphasis on independent suppliers and breweries.

Goldies bar is open five nights a week from Wednesdays to Sundays.