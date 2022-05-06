New car registrations in Wicklow for April 4 per cent higher than national average

1,411 new car registrations took place in Wicklow in April of this year.

APRIL figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) reveal that there was an increase of 14.07 per cent in new vehicle registrations in Wicklow compared to the same period in 2021.

Wicklow’s figures are above the national average, which saw new car registrations across the land rise by 10.3 per cent (7,886) when compared to April 2021 (7,147). Registrations year to date are up 4.7 per cent (57,776) on the same period last year (55,177) and are 20.9 per cent behind (73,030) that of pre-Covid levels.

There were 1,411 new car registrations in Wicklow in April of this year, compared to 1,237 in April of last year, representing a 2.44 per cent share of the national market for both years.

Nationally, light commercials vehicles are down 31.8 per cent (1,626) compared to April last year (2,383) and year to date are down 19.9 per cent (10,992).

Heavy goods vehicle registrations are down 36.1 per cent (209) in comparison to April 2021 (327). Year to date HGV's are down 15.9 per cent (1,030).

Used car imports for April (4,223) have seen a decrease of 25.6 per cent on April 2021 (5,676). Year to date imports are down 34.2 per cent (15,864) on 2021 (24,095).

For the month of April 1,286 new electric vehicles were registered compared to 590 in April 2021. So far this year 7,524 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 3,406 on the same period 2021.

Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids continue to increase their market share, with a combined market share now of 43.89 per cent. Petrol continues to remain dominant with 27.23 per cent, Diesel accounts for 26.40 per cent, Hybrid 23.56 per cent, Electric 13.02 per cent and Plug-in Electric Hybrid 7.31 per cent.

Commenting on the new vehicle registrations Brian Cooke, Director General SIMI said: “While new car registrations in April saw a 10.3 per cent increase on the same month last year and are up 4.7 per cent year to date, overall registrations still remain 20.9 per cent behind that of pre-COVID (2019) levels.

"The return to more normal new car sales levels is being hampered in the short term by both supply chain issues and the uncertain global political climate.

"Over the medium term both the high levels of vehicle taxation and the uncertainty over the continuation of electric vehicle supports has the potential to lead to the ongoing suppression of new vehicle demand. This will only make the ability to optimise the reduction in transport emissions more difficult.

"The increase in electric vehicle sales continues to be the one positive feature of the new car market, but this has only been possible due to the SEAI Grant supports for both cars and home charging. The continuation of these supports is simply vital if we want to get close to the EV targets outlined in the country’s Climate Action Plan.”