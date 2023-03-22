Minister of State will be keynote speaker at East Wicklow business event

Recently appointed Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Deputy Neale Richmond will be the keynote speaker at the East Wicklow Business Network Spring event. Taking place at Greystones Golf Club on Monday, March 27 at 9 a.m. the event will begin with a networking coffee and pastries, offering attendees the chance to connect with other local business leaders in the area.

The minister's speech will begin at 9.30 a.m. and will cover a range of topics relevant to the audience of business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Minister Richmond will discuss the challenges and opportunities facing small businesses, government initiatives to support entrepreneurship and innovation, and strategies for building a resilient and sustainable business in today's rapidly evolving marketplace.

He will also discuss exciting developments in the Wicklow area, including the upcoming film studio and wind farm projects and the soon-to-be-opened Local Enterprise Office in Charlesland, which will offer a wide range of amenities for business owners. Following the Minister's talk, there will be a Q&A session, providing attendees with the opportunity to ask questions and share their own experiences and perspectives. This will be followed by additional networking opportunities, allowing attendees to deepen their connections and exchange ideas with other like-minded professionals.

Attendance to the event is free, but tickets are limited and registration is required.

"We are delighted to welcome Minister Neale Richmond as our keynote speaker for this event," said Mark Atkins, Chairperson of the East Wicklow Business Network. "His insights and expertise will be invaluable to our audience of business owners and professionals, and we are excited to provide them with this opportunity to learn, network and connect with others in the local business community."

Registration for the next event is open now. You can also visit www.wicklowbusiness.ie to join the network or to find out more information