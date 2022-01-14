McGreals Health team up with Tradfest for safe return of audiences to venues

Nicola Perrin, head of Marketing and Communications at Novaerus by McGreals Health, musicians Sasha Terfous, Kíla’s Rónán Ó Snodaigh and Harpist Brídí and Temple Bar Company CEO Martin Harte at the launch of TradFest Temple Bar.

NOVAERUS by McGreals Health, based in County Wicklow, has partnered with TradFest Temple Bar to support the return of the live music festival taking place from January 26 to January 30.

Audiences will be welcomed back safely with the use of the medical grade and Irish designed Novaerus air-disinfection devices.

In addition to existing safety measures of reduced capacity across multiple venues, mask wearing, social distancing and covid digital certification requirements, the devices will provide added protection for artists, guests and venue staff throughout the event. This is the second year that Novaerus by McGreals has supported the event, having enabled the safe recording of the TradFest live performances in 2021.

The device uses patented NanoStrike™, a technology that has been independently proven to inactivate all airborne viruses and bacteria including 99.997per cent of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

McGreals Health has pharmacies located in Blessington and Baltinglass, as well as Newbridge, Portarlington and Mullingar.

The Novaerus air-disinfection devices are also used across a range of business and healthcare sectors in Ireland as well as in private homes, improving the air quality indoors, which should prove especially beneficial at this time of year when people are spending more time indoors.