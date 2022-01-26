McDonald’s wins special impact award

MCDONALD’S restaurants have won a prestigious award for their service to local

communities.

The fast food chain, which has restaurants in Arklow and Bray, was awarded the first highly coveted ‘Special Impact Award for Continued Service to Local Communities’ during the pandemic at the 2021 Public Sector Excellence in Business Awards.

The Irish Public Sector Excellence in Business Awards are awarded each year to companies, bodies and campaigns that demonstrate outstanding service, continuity, track record and general excellence in the Irish public sector, Irish businesses and communities of Ireland.

The panel of judges commended McDonald’s, stating that through its longstanding partnerships and new initiatives, McDonald’s is making a difference to the communities in which it operates.

Accepting the award, McDonald’s vice-president of Operations for the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, Sarah Carter said: “Here at McDonald’s, our purpose is to feed and foster communities. We’ve been proudly serving communities across Ireland since 1977. 2021 was a year of continued uncertainty, with Covid-19 remaining a huge factor in our day-to-day lives. We knew our communities needed us more than ever, and so we continued to focus our efforts to support community groups and play our part in bringing a more sustainable, fairer future within closer reach for everyone.”