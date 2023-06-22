Major survey to identify skills needed to boost job growth in Wicklow

The employment landscape in County Wicklow is to be the subject of a new survey which will help both employers and residents identify skills gaps in a bid to build and futureproof jobs in the county.

Wicklow County Council has engaged KPMG Future Analytics to conduct the survey to feed into research that will inform the development of a new Skills Strategy for the county.

In order to build up a detailed picture of the employment landscape in County Wicklow, the council wants to hear from the county’s employers to understand key skills gaps, as well as the major drivers of change across sectoral employment.

The views of anyone working or living in County Wicklow, or commuting out of the county to work, are also being sought to help the council gain a thorough understanding of the skills we already have in the county, as well as future skills needs.

Welcoming the launch, Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, said: “I am delighted to see Wicklow County Council take the initiative in working towards ensuring the future skills needs of the county are met. This is especially relevant given that this is the official European Year of Skills.

“County Wicklow is a great place to live, work, visit and do business in. Ultimately, this study – and the Strategy stemming from it – seeks to ensure that Wicklow continues to have the skills necessary to capitalise on emerging employment opportunities.”

Emer O’Gorman, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, also welcomed the initiative, and pointed to Wicklow as being “one of the most rapidly growing counties in Ireland”.

"Wicklow has unlimited business potential,” she added, “some of which can be seen through the significant expansion and development the County has undergone in recent years. Yet, it must be acknowledged that the availability of skilled workers is key to maintaining competitiveness and attracting investment to the county.

“This project will work towards ensuring that there will be an adequate supply of sufficiently skilled labour available in Wicklow over the coming years to maximise potential growth across a number of key sectors. In doing so, it will seek to identify existing skills gaps that are not being met at present, and also provide an analysis of available skills that are currently commuting out of County Wicklow.”

The Skills Surveys can be found at: wicklow.ie/Living/Services/Online-Consultation-Hub/County-Wicklow-Skills-Survey