Lidl get go-ahead for solar panels at Shankill store

Lidl have been given the go-ahead to install solar panels on the roof of their store in Shankill.

Enerpower, on behalf of the discount retailer, applied to Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council for permission to install over 300 solar panels on the roof of their store on the Shanganagh Road in Shankill.

Planners sought more information about how the solar panels would integrate into the green roof of the existing building. The applicant confirmed the solar panels mounted using a system designed to allow for the maintenance of green roofs and this would remain in place.

It was felt by planners that the installation of solar panels on the supermarket would not have a serious impact on the visual amenity of the area and planning permission was granted for the project.