Legendary Wicklow pub to celebrate 100 years in business with weekend of events

The iconic McCrea’s pub in Carnew, Wicklow will celebrate its 100th birthday at the weekend with a string of public events.

On Saturday, April 1 at 9 p.m. the McCrea family will welcome customers, friends and former staff into their establishment for an evening of ‘craic and ceoil’ that promises to blow the roof off the pub.

Festivities will continue on Sunday, with the public invited to join McCrea matriarch granny Eileen (92) for afternoon tea in the lounge at 2 p.m.

Established in 1923 by James McCrea and his wife Bridgette, McCrea’s bar originally incorporated a grocery and undertakers on the premises. Although the bar has evolved significantly throughout the decades, the McCrea family have remained the one constant, with the fourth generation of McCrea’s already installed at the helm.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s festivities, co-owner Mary Jacob-McCrea said that the family take a great sense of pride in their long track record of serving the Carnew community, and that she hopes their legacy will continue for many years to come.

“Reaching the 100 year mark is absolutely huge in our trade, especially in recent years, with all the bars closing and people watching their wallets,” Mary said. “For a pub to stay open this long really is quite a rarity. We feel very lucky to still be here.

“The 100 year celebration also holds great significance for us because Brendan, Conall’s father, would have been 100 years old this Sunday. He was just a newborn baby when his mother and father – James and Bridgette – opened the bar in 1923.

“At that time, there was also a grocer and an undertaker here. People around the town used to joke: ‘They fed you, they got you drunk and they buried you!

“When Conall and I got married in 1992 we really wanted to put our own stamp on it and continued with the lounge and bar only. We had lots of drama over the years, with the World Cup in 1994 being a particularly fond memory. It was such a brilliant atmosphere here.

“We’ve lots of of memorabilia on our walls, collected over the past 100 years. there are photos from when grandad opened the club and a huge amount of photographs of the old GAA teams and soccer teams here in Carnew.

“Our sons, JJ (29) and Conall-Padraig (27) are front of house now,” Mary added. “After they had finished college, they opened a sports bar here, and have a put a huge amount of effort into it. We’re still working seven days a week, but they’re the next generation now.

“Although it’s a huge deal that we’re open 100 years, it’s an even bigger deal for us that our sons are taking over, and that a fourth generation of McCreas will keep the pub going.

“We hope to see you all this weekend. It’s going to be big one!”