Learn the A to Z of selling food or craft products at markets through Wicklow workshop

Learn everything you need to know about setting up a food or craft stall at markets.

LOCAL Enterprise Office Wicklow is offering a comprehensive workshop on how to sell food and craft products at markets and pop-ups.

The workshop will provide the A to Z of connecting with and selling to customers in an indoor or outdoor market or at pop-up events. Designed for producers and makers (craft, food, etc.) who want to get out, meet customers, test products and sell.

The workshop aims to provide you with a very good grasp as to what is required to get started in a market setting.

Topics will include the benefits of direct selling at markets, fairs and events and the latest trends and how to find or how to find and create direct selling opportunities. You will also learn the basics of HACCP, if you are involved in food, insurance requirements and stall set-up procedures.

Participants will also learn how to price properly and what to consider and about marketing on a budget. You will also be taught how to train staff and what to think of and marketing etiquette and customer engagement. You will also be provided with a sign post of where to get the items you need.

The online course takes place on Wednesday, April 19 from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. The workshop costs €20 and you can register at https://www.localenterprise.ie/Wicklow/.