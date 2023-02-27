Learn how to protect your business at Wicklow Chamber security awareness seminar

WICKLOW Town and District Chamber of Commerce are organising a cyber security awareness seminar for businesses taking place at the Bridge Tavern on Tuesday, March 7, starting at 5.30 p.m.

The seminar will be delivered by Ronan Short of IT Support 4U, winner of the Best Professional Service Award at the Wicklow Chamber awards 2022. Ronan is an IT managed service provider and manages cyber security, hardware sales and supports and is also involved in the management of Office 365 and software management.

#At the free seminar he will take you through some cyber security does and don’ts and some best practices on how to protect your business form the ever present hackers and cyber-criminals, covering topics such as email threats, password management, device management and common mistakes. The seminar also provides an opportunity to network with other business people from the area.