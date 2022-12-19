Launch of new initiative for business networking for women in business - LEO Wicklow and Network Ireland join together

Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Wicklow. has announced that the Network of Entrepreneurial Women, Wicklow (N.E.W.) has come to an end and from 2023 this network of female entrepreneurs from County Wicklow will amalgamate with the Wicklow Branch of Network Ireland.

The launch of the new arrangement took place at the Hotspot in Greystones, a venue run by female entrepreneur Ailbhe Skay. Representatives of LEO Wicklow, Vibeke Delahunt (Head of Enterprise) and Louise Fleming (Senior Enterprise Development Officer) were present, as was incoming President of Network Ireland’s Wicklow Branch, Joanne Costello, owner of XMedia. Members of both networks attended to hear the details of the Launch.

From January 2023, women whose business is based in Wicklow, and who would normally approach the LEO enquiring about a female business networking group should now contact Network Ireland’s Wicklow Branch by emailing wicklow@networkireland.ie where Dawn Leane and Jean Evans, Membership Officers, can help. Membership costs €195 per year, per person, and membership covers 12 months from the date you join.

Network Ireland offers more than 24 events per annum, with the chance to meet 80 businesswomen in County Wicklow, and over 1,000 members country-wide, in the 14 branches in Ireland.

Network Ireland membership is made up of a diverse group of women, from budding entrepreneurs, SME owners, professionals and leaders in indigenous and multinational organisations to non-profits, charities, arts and the public sector.

Speaking about the new collaboration, Vibeke Delahunt, Head of Enterprise at LEO Wicklow, said: “We are delighted to be beginning a new chapter for women in business networking in County Wicklow.

"Network Ireland offers a much-enhanced programme of events for our female entrepreneurs, and a chance to mix and do business with a more diverse group of all type and size of business in County Wicklow and beyond.”

Joanne Costello, incoming Wicklow Branch President of Network Ireland, emphasised that self-employed women in the county, and those employed in senior roles in business based in County Wicklow can come along to any coffee morning, free of charge, to see if the Network is for them.

She said: “Those interested should email wicklow@networkireland.ie before coming along to a free coffee morning, evening event or our big free event on Thursday, January 26, 2023, with the venue to be announced, which will be a night of practical networking skills, facilitated by Jean Evans, founder of NetworkMe.”