Lakers to receive grant from Bank of Ireland’s Begin Together programme

Lakers Club is among 68 community projects to receive financial support from Bank of Ireland’s Begin Together programme in 2022.

€500,000 is being allocated to groups across the island of Ireland in year three of the fund, delivered in partnership with the Community Foundation for Ireland. This will bring the total value of grants issued via the Community Fund to €1.5 million since 2020.

Lakers have received a grant towards their ‘Return to Sports Project’. This is an outreach project aimed at their most vulnerable members who may be afraid to come back to the centre or have become more insular and are nervous about returning to a social setting due to the impact of the pandemic.

The ‘Return to Sports Project’ is designed to offer sports activities in a safer environment that will cater more to individual needs, with smaller class sizes and other protective measures, so members feel safe to return to a healthier routine.

The Fund is one strand of the Bank of Ireland Begin Together programme, a three-year, €4 million initiative to support community groups, local enterprise and the arts across the island of Ireland. The Community Fund aims to support initiatives that are improving the financial, mental, or physical wellbeing with initiatives receiving up to €20,000 each for projects spanning financial literacy and wellbeing, mental health, disability, inclusion and diversity and social isolation.

Laura Lynch, Chief Marketing Officer, Bank of Ireland, said: “We’re immensely proud to support a wide range of community groups, charities, and social enterprises working across Ireland. What they do unites, supports and protects local communities and the most vulnerable in society.”

Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland, said: “The Bank of Ireland Community Fund is transforming lives, often when people are experiencing greatest need. We believe in equality for all in thriving communities. It is an ambitious goal but one, which through initiatives like the Community Fund, is achievable.

“The impact we have seen since the fund was first established has been extraordinary, particularly when you consider that it was providing support with the backdrop of the pandemic. The Community Foundation for Ireland values its partnership with Bank of Ireland and looks forward to working together into the future for the betterment of all our communities.”