Keith Grant Master Butchers of Roundwood included in McKenna’s Guide for third year

KEITH Grant Master Butchers of Roundwood has been presented with a ‘Best in Ireland’ award from the prestigious McKenna’s Guide for the third year in a row.

The prestigious McKennas' Guide, formerly known as the Bridgestone Guide, are independent guides to Irish food and hospitality written and edited by John McKenna and his wife Sally.

“It’s a great honour to receive this recognition for the third year running and it’s a testament to all the hard work they staff put in. Obviously, we are dealing with the cost of living increase and the rise in energy bills, just like everyone else, so this was a nice little moral boost for all the staff. Our customers have also shared some very nice words with us on our latest award,” said Keith.

Butcher shops have been closing at an average rate of one every three days as they attempt to cope with soaring electricity bills and operating costs. Keith was shocked at how much his recent electricity bills had risen.

“We got our most recent electricity bill on Friday, which was double what we would have been paying before the energy crisis. Some of the more recent bills we got were three to four times higher than normal. We were forced to be more cost efficient, which helped with our latest bill, but we have been told to expect the bills to start rising again next month. We are trying to remain positive and at least the efficiencies we have made will help us on the long-run with costs once things start to return to normal again,” said Keith.