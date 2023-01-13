Hunters Estate Agent to sponsor Wicklow school hockey and rugby teams

Hunters Estate Agent has been announced as the new sponsor for rugby and hockey teams at Temple Carrig School in Greystones.

The property sales, letting and valuation service will provide support for the junior, JCT, and senior, SCT, rugby teams, and the senior, SCT, hockey team.

Principal of Temple Carrig School, Alan Cox, said: “On behalf of Temple Carrig School I’d like to express our sincere gratitude to Hunters Estate Agent for its very generous sponsorship provided to our hockey and rugby athletes.

"Your sponsorship is vital to our school sports programme. We are thrilled to work with Hunters and look forward to our continued partnership, together with a great year of sports ahead.”

Hunters Estate Agent's, Finuala Byrne said: "We are committed to encouraging young people in sport and are really pleased to be able to sponsor both the girls and boys in Temple Carrig School.

"As 2023 begins, and the school hockey and rugby seasons are now really heating up, Hunters Estate Agent is delighted to announce its continued support of Temple Carrig this year. The estate agent is proud to sponsor both the JCT and SCT rugby teams and the SCT hockey team.

"2022 ended on a high for the SCT with a fantastic rugby league championship win over St. Andrews at Donnybrook on December 20. This year promises to be a great one with cup and league matches in both rugby and hockey."

Temple Carrig School's SCT Rugby team recently beat Ardscoil na Trionoide 45 to 31 in the first round of the Vinnie Murray Cup.