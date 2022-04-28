Hudson Brothers to sponsor Blessington Rose

Frank Hanlon from the Blessington Forum, with roses Hannah Swan and Susan Rossitter, and Catherine Kehoe, also from the Blessington Forum announcing Hodson Brothers as main sponsor of May's Blessington Rose competition at Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort.

Blessington-based Hudson Brothers, who own Philipstown Quarry, have been announced as the main sponsor of the Blessington Rose competition taking place on Sunday at nearby Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort.

The 12 Rose participants took time out last Sunday to visit Hudson Brothers. Also present at the visit was Breda Heary, Wicklow Rose and Blessington Rose Co Ordinator.

She said: “We are delighted to have Hudson Brothers as the main sponsor of the Blessington Rose event. This is a new initiative within the Rose of Tralee International Festival where we engage with local communities with an exciting plan to become more accessible at community level, and to harness its brand to support community fundraising. Having Hudson Brothers as the main sponsor fully endorses the spirit and support of the local community. “

The event will take place from 8p.m. At the end of the night, a Rose and Rose Escort will be chosen to represent Blessington in Wicklow County Rose selection in June, and they will have a chance to participate in the International Rose of Tralee Festival in August.

Tickets on the night will be €25 and can be purchased in advance or on the door on Sunday May .

The Rose of Tralee International will also give the local community an opportunity to participate in the Rose of Tralee International Festival Monster Draw to be in with a chance of winning a brand-new car! Tickets are €20 and can be purchased in advance of the May 1 or on the night.