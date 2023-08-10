Home Instead to host three Wicklow hiring events

HOME Instead, Ireland’s leading provider of home care services, are running a hiring week from August 14 to August 18 with a mission to recruit 1,000 new professional caregivers.

Michael Lowe, General Manager of Home Instead Wicklow, said: “At Home Instead, we take immense pride in offering a fulfilling career pathway to caring and compassionate individuals who seek more than just a job. As a professional Home Instead caregiver, you'll discover stability, flexibility, and a supportive environment that fosters growth and development.

“We firmly believe that our caregivers are the heart and soul of our organisation, and we are committed to creating a positive employee experience. When you join Home Instead, you become part of a remarkable team where your talents and skills are valued, celebrated, and nurtured.”

Home Instead caregivers receive training through Home Instead’s unique Home Care Professionals Academy. This comprehensive training equips them with the knowledge, practical skills, and expertise required to provide top-quality care to ageing adults.

Hiring events in Wicklow take place at Supervalu Charlesland, Greystones on Monday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at the Royal Hotel in Bray on Wednesday, August 16 from 10 a.m. to 2p.m.

Home Instead Wicklow will also host a coffee, cake and chat day at Unit E, Glencormack Business Park, Kilmacanogue on Tuesday, August 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.