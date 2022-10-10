Greystones Happy Pear launch Healthy Living app

Greystones-based foodies The Happy Pear have launched their new ‘Healthy Living’ app on Apple and Android devices today.

Founders David and Steve Flynn say the app is a practical guide that supports users on their journey of becoming a healthier, happier person.

The app offers advice from experts and lifestyle practitioners who they say are there to support and inspire every user. On the app, users will find over 200 plant-based recipes and meal plans from bestselling chefs. The app also has more than 150 hours of expert knowledge, from doctors, dieticians, cardiologists, performance psychologists and chefs.

It also has ‘Live’ events, workshops, and Q&As - where users can ask the experts. Yoga, workouts, strength work are part of the ‘hours of movement’ that you can choose at your own pace. The app has another section on mindfulness and has hours of meditations, breath work and other practices. There is a ‘Community / Tribe’ section that can connect users with thousands of like-minded others.

David Flynn, co- founder of The Happy Pear said: “We have taken all our courses, hundreds of plant-based recipes, yoga, meditations, breath work, movement classes, and put them on one platform that you can access anytime, anywhere and at your own pace.

"We have supplemented this with live sessions, webinars & events with the experts from our courses - doctors, gastroenterologists, cardiologists, dieticians, performance psychologists and so much more, to create a dynamic platform of active discussions and key notes from industry experts, all from within the app.”

David points out the in-built community aspect of the app, which gives people the opportunity to share the journey with a community of similar like-minded people. The app allows people to make friends, inspire others, start group discussions, and organise meet ups all through the Tribe section of the app.

According to co-founder Steve Flynn: “Most people know what they need to be doing to be healthy, but the main difference with The Healthy Living app is that we will be holding them to account as part of the regular daily and weekly check-ins so they are supported right the way through.”

The Happy Pear: Healthy Living app is out and available in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. One year membership to the app costs €149.99 or €24.99 monthly