Glendalough XL manager is shortlisted for award

WILLIAM McCoy, McCoy’s XL, Glendalough, has been shortlisted for a prestigious national industry award in the annual ShelfLife Grocery Management Awards.

The National Grocery Management Awards is Ireland’s premier scheme for recognising and honouring management excellence.

To win a ShelfLife retail management award is a high point in the career of many of Ireland’s best performing managers from across a variety of categories and at various levels of career progression and the event is also the principal networking event for managers from across all retail brands to gather with colleagues, business partners, suppliers and friends.

William is nominated in the Small C-Store of the Year category.

Commenting on their achievement to date, XL Sales Director Paul Bealin said: “The honour of being a finalist in the annual ShelfLife National Grocery Management Awards is a tremendous acknowledgement of the ongoing excellence of McCoy’s XL, Glendalough. I want to take the opportunity to congratulate William and the whole team on being finalists.”

This year’s gala ceremony, along with gala dinner, will take place on October 27 in the Royal Marine Hotel in Dublin The gala ceremony will be an opportunity to celebrate the hard-working retail managers who have shown tremendous dedication to their customers and colleagues during the outbreak of Covid-19.