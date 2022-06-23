Glendalough Distillery receives Irish Distillery of the Year award in New York

GLENDALOUGH Distillery has been awarded the prestigious Irish Distillery of the Year at the New York International Spirits Competition.

Glendalough was awarded double Gold for its new Mizunara Single Malt and Double Barrel whiskeys and Gold for its Wild Rose Irish Gin.

Glendalough’s seven year old Mizunara single malt whiskey is aged in Japanese Mizunara casks from the island of Hokkaido in Japan. The whiskey is fruity and floral and is luxuriously smooth in texture. It has a hint of dark orange chocolate, sandalwood and cinnamon.

Glendalough’s Double Barrel Whiskey was also awarded Double Gold and it is aged twice in two different barrels. American oak Bourbon barrels bring the elements of sweet honey and smooth vanilla flavours. The Spanish oak Oloroso barrels layer on dried fruit, and nutty flavours.

Their Wild Rose Irish Gin received a gold award. It is made with carefully tended flowers from the garden of the mother of Glendalough’s head distiller, and the gin also includes wild flowers from the mountains around the distillery. After the distillation process the gin is then further infused with even more roses to deepen its flavour.

Glendalough Distillery was founded in 2011 by a group of friends who had a shared passion for reviving the heritage of craft distilling in Ireland have since become part of Mark Anthony Brands International.

Enda O’Sullivan, VP of Spirits Mark Anthony Brands International said, “It’s an exciting time for Glendalough, our Wild Gins are fresh-distilled from hand-foraged, wild botanicals in the Wicklow mountains. Our Irish Whiskeys are the result of a relentless search for the finest, most flavourful species of oak in the world, not least Irish oak from our surrounds in the Wicklow mountains.

£These awards are testimony to the drive and ambition of the Glendalough team who strive for the very best in all they do. Securing double gold for our Mizunara and Double Barrel whiskies as well as gold for our Wild Rose Gin is a huge achievement but to also be named Irish Distillery of the Year is an incredible result.

"We’re so passionate about crafting liquids with a profound sense of place, to have Glendalough recognised on the world stage gives us renewed ambition for the future.’’