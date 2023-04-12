Free Wicklow seminar aims to help companies grow online presence

LOCAL Enterprise Office Wicklow will run a free online Trading Online Voucher Seminar during the month of May.

Consumer behaviour is changing and online spending is increasing rapidly. There is a big opportunity for Irish businesses to grow and access a wider market, expand their business and create more jobs.

Statistics suggest that only 32 per cent of small companies are engaged in e-commerce sales in Ireland and that 70 per cent of the €850,000 spent online by Irish consumers per hour is going overseas.

The Trading Online Voucher scheme, financed by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, aims to encourage small businesses to develop their online presence through a website or digital marketing strategy by availing of a Trading Online Voucher of up to €2,500 or 50 per cent of their eligible expenditure. Businesses looking to apply for the voucher must be trading for a minimum of six months to qualify and be located in County Wicklow.

This seminar will help participants to understand and determine the best approach to establish and increase their online presence and trade online.

Applicants for the Trading Online Voucher must attend one of these TOV Information Seminars.

The free online seminar takes place on Wednesday, May 24 from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. You can register by visiting https://www.localenterprise.ie/Wicklow/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/.