Four Wicklow venues nominated for the weddingsonline awards

Four Wicklow hotels and venues have been nominated in the weddingsonline awards for 2022.

Rathsallagh Country House is nominated in the following categories: the Country House Venue of the Year; the Exclusive Venue of the Year; and the Hotel Venue of the Year for Leinster.

Catherine Kehoe from the hotel is also nominated for the Wedding Co-Ordinator of the Year in Leinster.

The Arklow Bay Hotel is nominated for the Hotel Venue of the Year for Leinster while Eimear O’Brien from the hotel is also nominated for the Wedding Co-Ordinator of the Year in Leinster.

Brooklodge Hotel & Macreddin Village is nominated for the Hotel Venue of the Year for Leinster. The Wicklow Escape is nominated for the Exclusive Venue of the Year.

The public can vote until Monday, November 29 for their favourite venues on weddingsonline.ie.

The top-ranked venues will then be judged by an expert panel to determine a winner with the awards ceremony due to take place in March.