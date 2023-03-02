Four Wicklow restaurants win Just Eat Awards in Indian, burger, pizza and veggie categories

Aleksejs Pozuvanskis and Kate Lisnenko from Dough Box in Bray, bronze winners in the ‘Best Pizza’ category at the Just Eat awards.

Four Wicklow eateries were recognised among Ireland’s favourite takeaways and restaurants at this week’s Just Eat Awards 2022 ceremony in Dublin’s Mansion House.

A total of 150 restaurants who were nominated for the prestigious awards, under 16 different categories, with shortlisted representatives from all over the country in attendance at the glamorous black-tie event.

Taking home silver in the Best Indian award category was Daata Tandoori, Bray. Daata have been dishing up truly authentic Pakistani food, well known Indian cuisine classics, and some uniquely Daata dishes to customers since 1999. Since then, they have expanded to locations in Glasthule and Greystones, where they have continued to serve delicious dishes made fresh to order.

‘The Big Boys’ restaurant and takeaway in Glen Of The Downs was awarded bronze in the hotly contested Best Burger category, known for its locally loved delicious burgers. Founded by two best friends with a passion for food and flavour, The Big Boys have been serving premium and authentic cuisine since 2020.

The competition was fierce in the Best Pizza category, but this didn't stop ‘Dough Box Bray’ from taking home the bronze award. Their pizza specialists work tirelessly to bring Bray locals the biggest, boldest Italian flavours.

Also winning a bronze award was ‘Pink Salt’, Bray, in the Best Veggie category. Dedicated to delivering authentic Indian taste in every bite, Pink Salt follow a traditional style of Indian cooking with the best ingredients. Offering a delectable range of vegetarian and vegan dishes, they cater to all palettes, offering a unique continental dining experience.

Speaking after the ceremony, Just Eat Managing Director Amanda Roche-Kelly commented: “We were delighted to celebrate the ninth annual Just Eat Awards this week. These awards not only recognise but celebrate all the amazing restaurants, takeaways and eateries around the country who continuously deliver a little slice of joy to their customers all year round.

“The response to this year’s voting has been strong and it was fantastic to see so many Just Eat customers get behind their favourite restaurant or takeaway.

“On behalf of Just Eat I would like to congratulate all our winners from this week’s awards ceremony and commend them for their outstanding achievements to date. Every year, we are inspired by the resounding talent in the room, and the continued commitment to success and quality of service that we envision growing well into 2023 and beyond.”