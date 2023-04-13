Former Wicklow Eir depot up for sale

Sitting on a 2.9-acre site at the Croghan Industrial Estate in Arklow, the property features of a mix of commercial and industrial buildings.

A former Eir depot on a 2.9-acre site at the Croghan Industrial Estate in Arklow has been placed on the market.

Fronting onto Emoclew Road, the stand-alone, enclosed site consists of commercial and industrial buildings, including a mix of offices, storage buildings and lockups, with an overall floor area of 126,324 sq ft.

There is customer parking at the front of the main office building, generous parking space and truck turning provisions within the compound and a security office at the front gate.

The property is zoned for ‘Employment’ under the Arklow & Environs Local Area Plan (2018 – 2024) and ‘Industrial, Enterprise and Employment’ under the Myplan.ie project’s Generalised Zone Types (GZTs).

Although managing agent Raymond Gaffney & Sons understand that all services are available to the site, they ask that interested parties carry out their own due diligence.

For more information about the property contact Raymond Gaffney & Sons Ltd. at 0402 31384 or 087 2583729