FoodCloud and Purple House Caner Support highlight food waste

FoodCloud has joined forces with Purple House Cancer Support to raise awareness of the problem of food waste.

The non-profit social enterprise, which connects businesses that have surplus food with charities and community groups that need it, has also partnered with Bray-based chef William Murray for an online series to drive awareness of the issue..

As a nation, Ireland currently generates 1.27 million tonnes of food waste annually, with the average family throwing away €700 to €1,000 of food each year. Despite this, food insecurity is a very serious issue affecting communities nationwide.

FoodCloud’s new ‘All Taste Zero Waste’ series seeks to put food waste back on the agenda by highlighting the importance of saving valuable surplus produce from landfill and the positive impact that this will have on the environment.

Supported by funding from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the social enterprise has teamed up with charities including Purple House Cancer Support and a number of top name sustainably-focused chefs to help amplify the message.

Each ten-minute-long episode is presented by FoodCloud’s co-founder, Aoibheann O’Brien, and sees a food industry A-lister and a chef from one of the social enterprise’s charity partners go head-to-head in a ‘Ready Steady Cook’ style challenge.

Episode 5 sees Purple House’s volunteer chef Gavin Lynch take on cookbook author and chef William Murray. The episode focuses on Gavin’s ownstory of how he uses surplus ingredients supplied by FoodCloud daily to feed his service users in Bray and talks about the positive impact that this work is having.

FoodCloud’s co-founder Aoibheann O’Brien said: “Tackling food waste has been ranked by Project Drawdown as the number one solution for reversing climate change. To tackle this critical climate issue, we must first drive awareness of the problem, which is why we are so proud to be launching FoodCloud’s All Taste, Zero Waste content series. We are thrilled that so many celebrity and charity chefs from around Ireland have come together to raise awareness of the issue of food waste in an engaging and entertaining way, and we are grateful to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for the funding to support this important initiative.”

Purple House’s volunteer chef, Gavin Lynch, said: “At Purple House Cancer Care, we support individuals and families that are affected by cancer. By working with FoodCloud, we are able to deliver food out to families. Many of the families we support are attending hospital for treatment and when they return home, the last thing they can think of is going to the supermarket to buy food to feed themselves and their children. Our deliveries of food ensure that a family living with cancer has food in the fridge to feed themselves. It was good to challenge myself at All Taste, Zero Waste to come up with something so fast and squeeze it into half an hour but it was great, and I really enjoyed the friendly competition with William.”

The series was filmed at Airfield Estate in Dundrum and is available to watch on FoodCloud’s website.