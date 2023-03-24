Wicklow

Fishers’ team takes to catwalk in aid of Purple House Cancer Support

Everyone dressed up in purple for the Fishers Fashion Show in aid of Purple House Cancer Support. Expand
The models and MC: John Delaney, Sandrine Le Monnier, Elizabeth Graham, Ciara Donohoe, Jean Harris, Conor O'Leary, Sarah Marrinan and Becky Harrison. Expand
Conor O'Leary strutting his stuff. Expand
Elizabeth Graham on the 'catwalk'. Expand
Sandra and Margaret McDowell. Expand
Rachel Bennett and Kay McGuirl. Expand
Avril McKnight and Joyce Boland. Expand

Myles Buchanan

FISHERS of Newtownmountkennedy held a recent Spring Fashion Show in aid of Purple House Cancer Support.

The fashion show was held at the Food at Fishers Café and featured members of the Fishers team confidently sashaying their way up the catwalk dressed in the latest collection of clothing available at the boutique department store established since 1979.

Staff agreed to donate all of their tips on the day to Purple House Cancer Support, along with 10 per cent of any sales.

Conor O’Leary of Purple House was also present to lend his support.

A raffle was also held on the day, helping to raise over €1,600 for Purple House Cancer Support.

