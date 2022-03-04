Wicklow's food producers asked to take part in survey on trading practices

Wicklow’s food producers are being encouraged to share any experiences of unfair trading practices in the food supply chain as part of a new survey.

The Unfair Trading Practices (UTP) Enforcement Authority has launched the survey and is asking primary food producers to outline any UTP-related issues they face within the food chain.

The survey aims to explore whether the buyers that producers supply are treating them fairly and lawfully in compliance with the UTP regulations.

The UTP regulations have been applicable since July 1, 2021 to supply agreements established since April 28, 2021. From April 28, all supply agreements must be in compliance with the regulations. They apply to business-to-business transactions only.

The project is looking to establish baseline information from suppliers of agricultural and food products about their awareness of the UTP regulations and of the Enforcement Authority and its functions, their understanding of the protections afforded to suppliers and how UTPs impact suppliers and the factors which influence a decision whether or not to make a complaint.

The findings, along with the report of a separate survey involving supplier businesses, will provide a strong evidence base for the EA to target its resources more efficiently on issues highlighted in the surveys.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said: “This survey represents a valuable opportunity for farmers and fishers to engage with the EA in a meaningful manner and I strongly encourage all primary producers to take the five or six minutes to complete the survey. The survey results will be processed anonymously by an independent market research company and I look forward to receiving the findings ahead of the inaugural EA conference in early May 2022”.

The UTP regulations prohibit 16 unfair trading practices, with ten 'black’ UTPs which are prohibited in all circumstances and a further six ‘grey’ UTPs which are prohibited unless the parties agree clearly and unambiguously beforehand.

The ‘black’ UTPs are as follows: payment later than 30 days for perishable agricultural and food products; payment later than 60 days for other agricultural and food products; short-notice cancellations of perishable agricultural and food products; unilateral contract changes by the buyer; payment not related to a specific transaction; risk of loss and deterioration transferred to the supplier; refusal of written confirmation of a supply agreement by the buyer, despite request of the supplier; misuse of trade secrets by the buyer; commercial retaliation by the buyer and transferring the costs of examining customer complaints to the supplier

‘Grey’ UTPs are prohibited unless the parties agree clearly and unambiguously beforehand. This include payment by the supplier for marketing, promotion, advertising and stocking.

The regulations afford protection for any supplier of agricultural and food products with a turnover of up to €350 million subject to the supplier’s turnover being lower than the buyer’s turnover within stated categories. The regulations provide protection for five levels of supplier turnover categories relative to the buyer up to the €350 million turnover limit.

The survey can be completed at utp.gov.ie until March 15.