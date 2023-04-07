Wicklow TD reminds of conservation grant for traditional farm buildings

MINISTER Simon Harris is encouraging farmers to apply for the Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme under the Department of Agriculture.

The amounts under the scheme will vary between €4,000 and €30,000. The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine makes all grant payments on this scheme following certification by the Heritage Council. A grant award will not be for more than 75 per cent of the cost of the works with a maximum available grant of €30,000. It should be noted that some grants will be for less than 75 per cent of the cost of the approved works.

Minister Harris said: “I am glad to confirm Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme has secured money to fund the conservation and preservation of traditional farm buildings and historic structures in County Wicklow. In Budget 2023, the Government ensured that €1.25 million would be set aside for supporting farmers who want to secure and protect historic structures on their farms across the country.”

“County Wicklow has an incredible range of historical buildings and structures, and this fund works towards securing these assets along with supporting those with traditional building skills, increasing the sector’s longevity”.

“I want to encourage anyone in Wicklow who may be eligible for the scheme to submit their applications before the closing date of Monday, April 24 at 5 p.m.”

The grant is available for the conservation of traditional farm outbuildings, including roof, walls, structural repairs, windows and doors. The grant is also available for other related farm structures including historic yard surfaces, walls, gate pillars and gates.

The scheme’s terms and conditions and the online application form are available at https://www.heritagecouncil.ie/.