Wicklow sheep farmer starts YouTube channel to address ‘realities’ of industry

Reporter Eoin Mac Raghnaill meets the sheep farmer holding nothing back as he aims to show what life is really like on the farm

Three generations of Fox. Grandad Edward, with Senen (9), mum Carla, Madison (4), Sam (2) and their Youtuber dad James. Expand
Senen and Madison Fox busy at work on Fox's Sugarloaf Farm. Expand

Eoin Mac Raghnaill

It’s been a strange but exhilarating start to the year for Wicklow sheep and suckler farmer James Fox. Born into a respected family with a rich farming heritage, the self-proclaimed technophobe finds himself the unlikely owner of a Youtube channel that has attained over 12,800 views and 645 subscribers in just three weeks.

Driven by a desire to show the unfiltered realities of the farming industry, the hard-working father-of-three launched ‘Fox’s Sugarloaf Farm’ in January after being inspired by his eldest son and aspiring Youtuber Senen. The channel has grown exponentially since, with James narrating and posting five insightful videos to date, all of which have been warmly received.

