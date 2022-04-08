Wicklow set to get ‘buzzing’ for biodiversity at upcoming workshop

THE Climate Action team of Wicklow County Council is inviting interested groups and individuals from the Garden County to participate in an upcoming workshop titled ‘Let’s Get Buzzing – Community Action for Biodiversity’.

Featuring a range of presentations, discussions and an optional outdoor visit to the nearby Vartry Neighbourwood project, this event is focused on providing practical information for those wishing to enhance the biodiversity and climate resilience of their local area. This will also be a valuable opportunity for groups to meet in person and share ideas.

Of particular interest to Tidy Towns groups will be the talk from Kate Chandler of the National Biodiversity Data Centre which will include a tutorial with tips for filling in the Local Authority Heritage Officer Pollinator Award application in the National Tidy Towns Competition. Kate will also share some practical ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ for pollinators.

The recently launched Wicklow Barn Owl project will also feature as well as the Wicklow Swift project. Damian Clarke from National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Oran O Sullivan from Irish Garden Birds will talk about these two projects which are being carried out with NPWS, Wicklow County Council and Heritage Council support.

Deirdre Burns, Heritage Officer, Wicklow County Council, will highlight the importance of hedgerows while Jim Callery, Environmental Awareness Officer, will give an update of Wicklow County Council’s Tree Policy.

The workshop takes place on Saturday, April 9, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Roundwood Parish Hall.

Booking is required for attendance as there is limited capacity in the venue. To book mail Jim Callery eao@wicklowcoco.ie. For other queries contact Deirdre Burns dburns@wicklowcoco.ie or telephone 0404 20100.