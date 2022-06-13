Wicklow secondary schools urged to sign up for ‘From Foal to Race’ 2023

A student who took part in the HRI Equuip Agri Aware Transition Year Programme From Foal to Race gets a go on the horse racing simulator used to train jockeys. Photo: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Students who took part in the HRI Equuip Agri Aware Transition Year Programme From Foal to Race get to meet Dot Cotton, one of Wexford trainer Paul Nolan’s horses in training. Photo: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Jockey Rachael Blackmore takes a selfie with students from Castleisland Community College, at the Agri Aware & equuip ‘From Foal to Race prizegiving’. Photo: Morgan Treacy @INPHO

Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore was on hand at Punchestown to meet the winning students from the Agri Aware and Equuip ‘From Foal to Race’ Horseracing Schools Programme, which is now open for registration for 2023.

Schools across the country, not just in traditional horseracing heartlands, took part over 12 weeks to complete the pilot programme. This included more than 4,000 students from 120 schools – two in County Wicklow – got involved in ‘From Foal to Race’ and all those who submitted a project received a ticket to the Irish National Stud.

The Agri Aware and equuip joint initiative is a free programme to introduce transition year students to all aspects of horseracing.

The ‘From Foal to Race’ programme shines a light on the equine sector with six modules to be covered at the teachers’ and students’ leisure. Topics include ‘Breeding and Stud Farms,’ ‘Making a Racehorse,’ and ‘Horse Basics’.

No prior knowledge of horseracing or the equine industry is necessary to participate in ‘From Foal to Race.’

The 2022 end-of-programme project tasked the participating students with designing a poster or flyer for an event inspired by the horse racing industry. Winners Shauna O’Keefe, Miriam and Abbie O’Connell, and Katelyn O’Keefe from Castleisland Community College in Kerry created a flyer for a Family Fun Fest, which included clever ideas such as a kiddies’ corner, a jockey meet and greet and even pledged to raise money for the ISPCA Equine Rescue Centre.

Castleisland Community College were rewarded with a trip to Punchestown Racecourse, which included a meet and greet with Rachael Blackmore, a track walk with Wexford jockey Sean Flanagan and they also shadowed Wexford trainer Paul Nolan as he saddled a horse for a race.

Carol Nolan, Horse Racing Ireland’s Director of People, and Industry Education, said: "It was brilliant to see such a fantastic take up in its first year.

“Through the programme students are getting the opportunity to get a comprehensive overview of the horse racing and breeding industry in Ireland and the life of a thoroughbred. With no prior industry or equine knowledge needed, this programme is a great opportunity for us to tell the story of the thoroughbred industry to this next generation and spark interests and affinities with the sport."

Registration is open for next year to all secondary schools via agriaware.ie. The programme will run in the spring of 2023 and transition year co-ordinators can sign up now.

Agri Aware Executive Director Marcus O’Halloran added: “It is brilliant to have Rachael Blackmore’s support for the ‘From Foal to Race’ programme with equuip, you can see how much it meant to the students to meet her.

“To see someone who is not from a traditional horseracing background rise to the top of the sport through such hard work is great for the future growth of the sector.

“Rachael is an inspiration to all young people and maybe through this collaboration with equuip we can find the next generation of Rachael Blackmores.”

The horse racing and bloodstock industry is worth nearly €2 billion to the Irish economy, with many of the roles maintaining employment in rural areas.