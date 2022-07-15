Wicklow school children bring home the farm safety message

Minister Martin Heydon TD at the Launch of Farm Safe Schools for Farm Safety Week with Alma Jordan of Farm Safe Schools, Alan Jagoe of Agri Aware, 10 year old Eamon Delany and Caroline Farrell of the IFA.

It’s a case of safety first in the Garden County as Wicklow had the second highest number of Farm Safety ambassadors among Leinster primary schools.

A total of 16 Wicklow Schools took part in the Agri Aware Farm Safe Schools programme, which aims to improve farm safety across Leinster by giving children practical advice on how to keep everyone on the farm safe.

In 2021, in the inaugural year of the programme, Scoil Naomh Bríd in Talbotstown, Kiltegan were crowned the Agri Aware Farm Safe Schools National Champions. This year, 139 primary schools representing all counties in the province carrying the initiative took part.

Unfortunately, farming has the poorest safety record of any occupation in the UK and Ireland. This week brings Ireland and the UK together to encourage farmers and farm workers to view health and safety as an integral part of their business.

The role of children on the farm during this Farm Safety Week (July 18-22) is particularly crucial, as 21 children have sadly died on Irish farms over the last decade.

Farm Safety Week hopes to keep farm safety at the forefront of all farmers’ and their families’ thinking, with schoolchildren helping to lead the way. All of the children who took part in the programme are now Farm Safety Ambassadors.

Alan Jagoe, Agri Aware Chairman, said, ‘We are proud to support the annual Farm Safety Week campaign. A campaign across Ireland and the UK can really draw attention to, and reduce the injury risk that farmers and farm workers face every day.’

‘The Agri Aware Farm Safe Schools programme has had a real impact in just a short space of time in bringing the farm safety message home to the farm from the classroom.’

‘When many voices join together to drive a change, this is when it can happen. Farm Safety Week is important for this focus but the truth is that we should all try our best to farm safely every day of the year not just during Farm Safety Week.’

Throughout Farm Safety Week, the Farm Safety Foundation, supported by the Farm Safety Partnerships, The IFA, the Health & Safety Executive, Health & Safety Executive for Northern Ireland and the Health & Safety Authority, Ireland, will encourage people in the industry to speak up for safety and make Irish farms safer places to work.

