Wicklow IFA committee member says Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme is ‘insult to farmers’

Wicklow IFA Dairy Committee member Jack Keenan has called the The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme “insulting” and said it does not enough to incentivise Wicklow farmer’s participation.

Mr Keenan has been reacting to the Department of Agriculture recent decision to increase the number of calves that can be included on farmer’s applications to the scheme, from 40 to 50, while maintaining the payment rate at €20 per eligible calf.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue officially launched the €5 million scheme – which is a successor to similar schemes in 2021 and 2022 – with the hopes of supporting decision making on farms, through better quality data on herd performance and the increased economic and environmental efficiency of beef from the dairy herd.

To qualify for the scheme farmer’s must submit a Basic Income Support for Sustainability application and weigh a minimum of 5 eligible calves, before submitting the weights to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

Criticising the scheme and the lack of financial incentive it offers, Mr Keenan said that the initiative isn’t even on the radar of most farmers in the Garden County.

“It’s not something Wicklow farmers are engaging in really,” Mr Keenan said. “Of course, there are some people signing up to it, the farmers who actually rear the cattle as oppose to selling them, but it’s just a tick the box exercise for them.

“They’re keeping the calves and rearing them themselves, but to the normal dairy farmer, the rates offered under the scheme are just pennies really. It’s not worth the time and effort to do it and not even on the radar for most people.

“It’s €20 a calf, which is nothing in the scheme of things. That’s what it’s costing me for one week to feed the calf, so it’s hardly worth my while. To put it into perspective, €20 is one third of a bag of milk replacer and it takes nearly two to two and a bit bags to rear a calf, from being born to being weaned.

“At the moment, for the milk alone that we’re putting into calves, it’s between €22 and €23 a week. Now, that’s without factoring in your own labour time, the concentrates the calves are eating and the straw to bed the calf and feed the calf for the week.

“I’ve never really looked at the scheme with any level of seriousness because, like many Wicklow farmers, when you see €20 it's just a complete turn off. €20 is a bit of an insult really and something Wicklow farmers won’t entertain. It’s just not going to make a dent in their costs and not worth the added work.”

Applications for the Department of Agriculture’s Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme can be lodged through agfood.ie until May 2.