Wicklow farmers voice their anger with Minister for Agriculture

“He gave us a great performance here tonight, but he's not performing for farmers,” said Wicklow IFA Chairman Tom Byrne at the end of the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue's visit to Carnew Mart on Tuesday, November 2.

Minister McConalogue was visiting Carnew as part of his tour around the country to speak with farmers about CAP proposals and the impact it would have upon them.

Mr Byrne’s closing comments reflected the general dissatisfaction in the room with farmers upset about money being taken away from productive farmers, eco schemes, forestry rights, the Sheep Welfare Scheme increase of €2 per ewe, the feeling they are not being listened to, and the feeling that the Minister is not standing up for the positive impact famers are having on the environment with his government colleagues in the Green Party.

There was only standing room in Carnew as roughly 150 farmers from Wicklow and surrounding counties listened to and questioned the Minister for two and a half hours.

Mart owner David Quinn welcomed Minister McConalogue by talking about the concerns within the farming and rural communities about the significant cuts farmers could face under the proposals and how if farming is curtailed it will greatly impact small towns and villages like Carnew.

Minister McConalogue spoke for about twenty minutes before taking questions from the floor. He gave details about the CAP proposals, how Ireland must work within the confines of EU policy, why he is consulting with the farming organisations rather than simply introducing it at the end of the year, and the benefits he sees in these CAP proposals.

"We are supporting farmers who work the land. In previous CAPs, ten percent of farmers showed no evidence of working the land. That has changed in this CAP.

“We have increased our national funding for Pillar 2 by €1 billion, we have allocated five times more funding for organic farming, and we are supporting young and female farmers with increased grant aid,” said the Minister.

Many farmers voiced their opinions over the next two hours.

Tom Short, former Wicklow IFA Chairman, received a round of applause when he said that farmers are being demonised on the Climate Action Plan.

"Farmers sequester more carbon than is emitted on our farms. We are being demonised by the environmental lobby.

“CAP was set up 40 years ago to give the world affordable food. it worked very well. It has now changed. It is now an environmental payment rather than paying productive farmers.

"You are harming the productive farmer and this CAP will destroy family farming. You will force our hand to become factory farmers.

"The price of food will have to increase to make up for our loss of income. Will you be the person, Minister, to tell people that the price of food will increase?”

Minister McConalogue didn't commit to telling people that.

John Kehoe from Rathvilly spoke in stark terms about losses some farmers incur.

"Minister, you fail to see how this will impact productive farmers. The more a farmer produces the more they stand to lose. We are facing a 20 to 50 percent cut to our income. This is a disastrous CAP for farmers.”

Charlie Tottenham spoke as a representative the forestry sector in Wicklow.

"It's a disgrace. Your junior Minister, I can’t even bring myself to say her name (Minister of State, Senator Pippa Hackett), is overseeing the wanton destruction of forestry. You have made farmers the scapegoat when it comes to carbon.

"Your jury is before you and we’ll remember this the next time you come looking for votes.”

Minister McConalogue responded to each question and point by promoting the benefits of CAP, as he sees them, for each farmer.

His answers fell on deaf ears though, as Tom Byrne’s assessment at the end of the meeting spoke for everybody in the room.