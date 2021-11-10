Wicklow

Wicklow farmers voice their anger with Minister for Agriculture

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue with Carnew Mart owner David Quinn (l) and Brian Kennedy from the Department of Agriculture at Carnew Mart. Expand
Tom Byrne, Wicklow IFA Chairman and Jer O Mahoney, Wexford IFA Chairman at the farmers protest at Carnew Mart. Expand

Richard Clune

“He gave us a great performance here tonight, but he's not performing for farmers,” said Wicklow IFA Chairman Tom Byrne at the end of the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue's visit to Carnew Mart on Tuesday, November 2.

Minister McConalogue was visiting Carnew as part of his tour around the country to speak with farmers about CAP proposals and the impact it would have upon them.

Mr Byrne’s closing comments reflected the general dissatisfaction in the room with farmers upset about money being taken away from productive farmers, eco schemes, forestry rights, the Sheep Welfare Scheme increase of €2 per ewe, the feeling they are not being listened to, and the feeling that the Minister is not standing up for the positive impact famers are having on the environment with his government colleagues in the Green Party.

