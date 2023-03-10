Wicklow farmers to gain final €323,000 from GLAS

Wicklow TD Minister Simon Harris has announced that Wicklow’s farmers are set to receive another €323,000 under the final payments of the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS).

GLAS offers financial support for participants who commit to and carry out actions that enhance the rural environment. Payments worth €1.6million were granted to 447 Wicklow farmers late last year as part of the scheme, which is now due to end.

“I am delighted to be able to confirm that payments to Wicklow farmers under the Green Low-Carbon Scheme will commence from Friday the 10th of March,” said Minister Harris. “Today’s payments mark the final action of GLAS before the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme [ACRES], a €1.5 billion flagship environmental scheme secured by Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue will begin in a few weeks time.

"ACRES has been secured to support 46,000 farmers across the country, and I look forward to Wicklow’s farmers being able to reap the rewards of both of these important schemes.”

“Our farmers provide an irreplaceable service for our county and country, and I will continue to ensure that I support them in my work however possible.” Minister Harris concluded.

Minister McConalogue encouraged any farmers with queries in relation to GLAS to direct them by email to GLAS@agriculture.gov.ie