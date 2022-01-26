Wicklow farmers invited to share views on future of farming survey

THE farming, food and agribusiness professional services firm Ifac is encouraging Wicklow farmers to complete its Farm Survey and have their say about what’s important to them, their families and their farm businesses.

The online survey will take four minutes to complete, according to Ifac and is due to close on January 28.

The findings of the survey will be published in its Irish Farm Report 2022.

Tom Doyle, partner at Ifac’s Wicklow office said: “Our annual Farm Survey uncovers invaluable insights about farming in Ireland today.”

He said last year’s survey findings highlighted the growth of technology usage across the farming community, prompted by the global pandemic.

“It also confirmed the sustained lack of succession planning for the third year in a row and revealed the true impact of the pandemic on farmer wellbeing across the country. It provided evidence of the positivity and resilience still in Irish farming.

“We repeat our survey each year to ensure we can continue to support and meet the evolving needs of our farming clients, and help them with planning to enhance their profitability and secure their futures.”

According to Ifac, the 2021 Irish Farm Report revealed the true impact of Covid on the farming community, from adoption of technology on the farm to the rise in social isolation and loss of community engagement.

Key findings included three in four farmers saying Covid had negatively impacted on their social life and 68 per cent finding Covid had also affected their community involvement negatively.

Participants can take part in the online survey by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/farmsurvey22.