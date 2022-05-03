Wicklow farmer elected to Animal Health Committee as Vice Chair

Amanda Mooney has been elected Vice-Chair of the IFA National Animal Health Committee.

She succeeds TJ Maher who was elected Chair of the Animal Health Committee in January.

Farming in Wicklow, Amanda Mooney has represented farmers from the county on the Committee since 2019.

A key priority for Ms Mooney will be controlling wildlife, including addressing the problems associated with the deer population in the pursuit of the eradication of TB.

“The Animal Health Committee deals with a wide range of issues that impact directly on farmers and their livelihoods,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Chairman and the Committee in advancing these issues by bringing the views of farmers to the discussions with the relevant agencies and Government departments.”