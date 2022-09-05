Wicklow farmer ‘driven over the edge’ by cost of conventional farming

A Wicklow farmer who has recently transitioned from conventional farming to organic has been speaking about his reasons for undergoing the change, while also advocating for others to follow suit.

Mícheál O’Toole has been farming on his family’s land, between Arklow and Avoca, since he was a child. When his father retired, the farm was divided down the middle, between Mícheál and his brother. Mícheál, who is in his first year as an organic farmer, farms his 60 acres, while his brother, a conventional farmer, tends to the other half.

Staring in the face of another hefty bill, Mícheál says he sat down last year and just couldn’t see any future for him in conventional farming. With fertilizer prices reaching €1,000 a ton and sprays sky rocketing to two and three times the normal price, Mícheál feels more than vindicated in his decision to change.

“You just have to look at the effect of the war in Ukraine and realise, it can’t go on like this,” began Mícheál. “The costs of production using conventional and traditional methods are just through the roof. I was being driven over the edge by the costs and could only see going forward at a loss.

“So I looked into organic farming and realised that my production cost would be a third. Yes, my yield would be a little less, but I’d come out of it financially healthier.

“Then there are the other benefits of not using fertilizers and sprays. The food I’m producing is healthier, it’s better for the environment. It’s just a win, win, win as far as I’m concerned, for both the farmer and the consumer.”

To switch to organic Mícheál had to first join the Irish Organic Association (IOA) and then notify the Department of Agriculture of his intentions. From the day he signed up to the IOA, Mícheál has been prohibited from using any kind of chemical inputs.

Mícheál’s first three years of organic farming serve as a perpetration period of sorts. Although the seed he plants are certified organic, his land is not. The crop from the first year must be sold as conventional, for animal feed. The second year will be certified organic, to be used in organic animal farming, while the third year’s crops can go to, for example, Flahavans Oats for human consumption.

“In the first year the Department of Agriculture, under the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS), will give you a decent subsidy to weigh up the balance,” Mícheál said.

“In the first year, without being certified organic, it is going to be hard of course. The second year the subsidy reduces, and again in the third year, but it really helps out. You have to do your sums on it but, having done mine, it absolutely makes sense. If I’m being honest, I just don’t get how people are still going conventional.”

Mícheál went on to claim that he feels a lot of farmers are being taken advantage of by those supplying the fertilizers, sprays and weed killers that are used on conventional farms. He said that merchants are there to make money, to sell sprays and that “their job is their profit”. He warned that when farmers listen too much, input bills spiral out of control.

“I think a lot of conventional farmers have been fed lies,” he said. “They tell farmers to spray their crops for this and that, or because they’ve sprayed with this, they have to use that. It goes on and on. Next thing you know you have an unplayable bill hanging over you.

“I think a lot of farmers would agree with me, that there are a lot of lies fed to conventional farmers to make them spend more on maintaining their crop. It’s costing them an arm and a leg, and there’s just no need for it.”

Asked why he thinks some farmers may be resistant to change, Mícheál said, “People that are resistant to organic are just afraid of change, that’s what its down to. You talk to some farmers about organic and they just think you’re mad in the head. They ask you: How on earth can you make that work?!

“When anyone says that to me all I can reply is: you must not have done your numbers. There’s a myth that your yield will be destroyed if you go organic, but it’s just not true.

“For example, my yield with conventional farming sowing spring crops would be 2.5 tonnes to the acre. This year, farming organically, I’m expecting 2 tonnes minimum, and I haven’t used any chemicals.

“You have to walk alone sometimes. If you really look at what’s available, at how the government are supporting organic farmers in those first three years, you’ll realise that it makes sense. I’m advising any and all farmers to get away from conventional sooner rather than later. There’s no future in it.”