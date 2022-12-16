Wicklow

Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Owners hold 52nd dinner dance in Glendalough Hotel

Margaret Dunne and Ann Byrne. Expand
Breda and Theresa Devitt-Durkin. Expand
Cllr Pat Kennedy, Peter Behan, Tom Byrne, Minister Simon Harris, John Malone and Senator Patrick Casey at the Cheviot Sheep Owners Dinner Dance in the Glendalough Hotel. Expand
Tom Byrne, Peter Behan, Cllr Pat Kennedy and John Malone. Expand
Rhian, Frank and Assumpta Maguire. Expand
Billy and Lily Farrar. Expand
Sean and Paddy Dunne. Expand
James and Marie Corrigan. Expand
Donie, Mary and Angela Anderson. Expand
Adriana Stepien and Thomas Broe. Expand
Edwina and Denis Mulvey. Expand
Cllr Pat Kennedy, Peter Behan, Tom Byrne, Minister Simon Harris, John Malone and Senator Patrick Casey at the Cheviot Sheep Owners Dinner Dance in the Glendalough Hotel. Expand
John Malone, John Murphy, Frank Maguire, Peter Behan, Minister Simon Harris, Pat Dunne, Thomas Healy, Tom Dunne and Sean Malone at the Cheviot Sheep Owners Dinner Dance in the Glendalough Hotel. Expand

Myles Buchanan

OVER one hundred people attended the recent Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Owners Association dinner dance held in the Glendalough hotel.

It was the 52nd annual dinner dance held by the Association after an enforced absence since 2019 due to Covid.

Minister Simon Harris was the guest speaker on the night, and he paid tribute to the outgoing President of the Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Owners Association, Frank Maguire. Members of the Association also thanked Mr Maguire for the tremendous service and dedication he showcased during his time as President and said they were privileged to have him represent them.

Music was provided by John and Terry, who have been performing at the dinner dance for the past number of years. Numerous spot prizes were presented on the night and the Association passes on their thanks to all the sponsors of the prizes, as well as the staff and management of the Glendalough Hotel for all their efforts on the night.

Positions filled at the AGM saw John Murphy take on the role of President. The Chairman is Pat Dunne, while Margo Griffin is the secretary and John Malone the PRO. Vice Chairman is Peter Behan.

