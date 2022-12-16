Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Owners hold 52nd dinner dance in Glendalough Hotel

OVER one hundred people attended the recent Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Owners Association dinner dance held in the Glendalough hotel.

It was the 52nd annual dinner dance held by the Association after an enforced absence since 2019 due to Covid.

Minister Simon Harris was the guest speaker on the night, and he paid tribute to the outgoing President of the Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Owners Association, Frank Maguire. Members of the Association also thanked Mr Maguire for the tremendous service and dedication he showcased during his time as President and said they were privileged to have him represent them.

Music was provided by John and Terry, who have been performing at the dinner dance for the past number of years. Numerous spot prizes were presented on the night and the Association passes on their thanks to all the sponsors of the prizes, as well as the staff and management of the Glendalough Hotel for all their efforts on the night.

Positions filled at the AGM saw John Murphy take on the role of President. The Chairman is Pat Dunne, while Margo Griffin is the secretary and John Malone the PRO. Vice Chairman is Peter Behan.