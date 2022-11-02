Wicklow

Wicklow-based specialist expects over 1,000 farmers to apply for Organic Farming Scheme

Eoin Mac Raghnaill

After last months announcement that the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) is accepting new entrants, Teagasc organic tillage specialist Martin Bourke expects Wicklow farmers to sign up en masse before the December 9 deadline.

The Arklow farmer, who hails from Killiniskyduff, has been speaking in the wake of Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Pippa Hackett’s comments about the skyrocketing level of interest in organic farming in Ireland and her expectation that the scheme will be inundated with applications.

