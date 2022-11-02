Wicklow-based specialist expects over 1,000 farmers to apply for Organic Farming Scheme

After last months announcement that the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) is accepting new entrants, Teagasc organic tillage specialist Martin Bourke expects Wicklow farmers to sign up en masse before the December 9 deadline.

The Arklow farmer, who hails from Killiniskyduff, has been speaking in the wake of Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Pippa Hackett’s comments about the skyrocketing level of interest in organic farming in Ireland and her expectation that the scheme will be inundated with applications.

Asked if he thought the Minster’s lofty projections were accurate, Martin said: “I would say so, judging by the number of people that were at our Teagasc organic farming meeting in Enniscorthy the other night.

“We weren’t expecting more than 50 or 60 farmers at it, but we had well over 150.

“We held the meeting to brief farmers about the OFS and the conversion processes. We informed them about the certifying bodies body and how to complete a conversion plan – which is essentially where they set forth how they are going to operate without chemical fertilizer and pesticides.

“Now, the current number of organic farmers in Wexford is 64, so that’ll give you an idea of how significant the crowd of 150 is,” Martin continued.

“There were certainly some Wicklow and Carlow farmers in attendance.

“Even if we got another 50 that came out of last month’s meeting, then we would be talking nearly doubling the total in the county.”

The Organic Farming Scheme, which provides financial support to farmers to encourage production of organic foods, is part of the government broader strategy to triple Ireland’s organic farming land area.

As Martin explained, the adoption of organic in Ireland is still very much in its infancy.

“According to Teagasc’s latest figures there are 51 organic farmers in Wicklow,” Martin said.

“If you look at our neighbours Carlow, they only have 13. Kildare have 55, Kilkenny have 52, Laois have 52. So, we have a lot in common with our Leinster neighbours.

“There’s all sorts of guess work going into seeing how many new applicants there will be this autumn.

“My own feeling is that it will be over 1,000.

“That’s my own feeling, judging by the amount of enquiries that we’re seeing and attendances at Teagasc information meetings, and workshops hosted by the Irish Organic Association (IOA) and The Organic Trust.

“This is all backed up by the upswing in numbers that we’ve seen this year, with more that 340 farmers having joined the organic farming scheme back in April.

“The real ace up our sleeve now is the new, extremely attractive payment rates,” Martin continued.

“For example, if you were a 50 hectare dry stock farmer you’d get €300 per hectare in your first two years on the scheme, as well as a €2,000 payment in year one for participation.

“That’s €17,000 in payment in that crucial first year period. You’re also entitled to a participation payment over the following four years, each of €1,400.

“Tillage farmers, of which there are quite a few in Co Wicklow, will get another €20 more per hectare than dry stock farmers, while the dairy farmer will get €350.

“The reason for the increase is that there are comparatively far less organic tillage farmers, and especially organic dairy farmers. There are currently only 72 organic dairy farmers in the country.

“So, there really is no better time to make the switch. The incentives are there and the paths to certification and conversions are well ploughed. It’s wonderful to see organic take centre stage.

“I expect, and hope, we see huge numbers of Wicklow applicants before the December deadline. It’s the future for Irish farmers.”