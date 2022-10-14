Wicklow agricultural holding added to market at €20,000 per acre

The holding would be suitable for all agricultural enterprises.

The location of the site in Ashford.

A substantial agricultural holding in Ashford has come on the market, with a guide price of €490,000 exclusive, or approximately €20,000 per acre.

The lands, offered by agents Knight Frank, comprise a holding of approx. 24.5 acres set out in four fields. Currently in grass, agents say that the holding would be suitable for all agricultural enterprises.

Read More

In terms of access, the lands benefit from a right of way over a high-quality access roadway connecting the lands to the L5067.

Additionally, the lands benefit from wayleaves for services. This highly accessible holding is situated at Exit 15 of the M11 motorway, approximately 2km north of Ashford.