Whopping €32,000 raised for Ukraine by calf sale

A calf sale at Kilcullen Livestock Mart organised by the Kildare West Wicklow IFA has raised more than €32,000 euro for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

Originally, the sale had raised around €14,500, but with additional donations to the Kilcullen Mart over the week, the fund has grown and exceeded all targets.

Eugene Lawler, Treasuer of the IFA, and co-organiser of the sale with Chair Thomas O’Connor, said: “It was an unbelievable success, way beyond what we expected - we had a target of 50 calves and we hoped to raise about €10,000.

“We ended up with 63 calves and as of last night we have a total of €32,481 raised. We never saw that amount of donations coming.”

The 63 calves were donated by farmers from Kildare, Wicklow and Laois for 25 online and in person buyers, with a Limousin heifer calf selling for the highest price of €610.

Eugene said a massive part of the support was from local Wicklow and Kildare farmers buying one or two calves and he added: “Some people even bought cows for their grandchildren, so in 40 years time their grandchildren would remember what happened in Ukraine and why they bought their first calf.”

The event was the first calf sale in Kilcullen in more than 20 years, and was supported by Leinster Mart, who provided their facilities at Kilcullen.

“With the calf sale being the first, it made it slightly unique, and was part of the reason we went for it - it was the only calf sale in County Kildare,” said Eugene.

Donations to the Kilcullen Mart for the Ukraine appeal will soon be stopped, so Eugene has said: “If anyone wants to make a donation, please post it to Leinster Mart, Kilcullen and do it in the next few days.

“Most importantly I want to thank the people for their support, and in particular the farmers and the people from West Wicklow, who gave us huge support in that Wicklow area.”