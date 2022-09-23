Tree identification walk at Upper Lake area in Glendalough

The guided walk at the Upper Lake area is free bot must be booked in advance.

A National Parks and Wildlife Service guide will lead a walk in the Upper Lake area of Glendalough to identify some of the native trees growing there.

The event taking place on Thursday, September 22, will also involve a talk about the folklore, propagation and threats to the trees in the area.

The meeting point is at 11 a.m. at the National Information Office, Upper Lake, Glendalough. Parking is available at the Wicklow County Council Upper Lake car park, though be advised that charges apply.

The walk will mostly take place on the flat valley floor along hard surfaced paths and areas of grass. Participants are asked to dress for the outdoors and bring waterproofs just in case. Except for guide or assistance dogs, dogs are not permitted at National Park events.

The tree identification walk is free but booking is essential. You can book at wickloweducationcentre@housing.gov.ie.