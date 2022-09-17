Telescopes set up along Spinc Trail in Wicklow for deer rut watch

You can watch rutting male deer from the Spinc Trail on Sunday, October 16.

WICKLOW is home to a large population of wild deer and they are particularly impressive in autumn during rutting season.

National Park staff shall have telescopes set up on the Spinc walking trail and a deer rut watch has been organised for Sunday, October 16 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Anyone walking on this route is welcome to stop by, view the deer through the telescopes and discuss the deer and their ecology with our staff.

Participants are advised to visit to the Information Office at the Upper Lake, Glendalough to get directions to the telescopes before setting out.

The Spinc trail is a hill walk and takes approximately three hours. All are welcome, although the hike may be too long for young children. Please note, that participants will not be escorted on the hike.

Hiking boots and rain gear are recommended. Bring binoculars if you have them. All dogs must be kept on leads. This event is free of charge, but please be aware that the Upper Lake car park operated by Wicklow County Council has a €4 charge.

Booking is not necessary. For more information, please phone National Park Information Office on 0404 45425.