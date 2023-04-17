ReWild Wicklow volunteers plant over 100 native trees at East Coast Nature Reserve

ReWild Wicklow volunteers carried out planting at the East Coast Nature Reserve to create a new corridor of trees.

COILLTE, Wicklow County Council, 80 Max and the Tree Council of Ireland presented trees all across County Wicklow as part of the recent National Tree Week.

ReWild Wicklow received over m100 mixed native trees which volunteers planted down at BirdWatch Ireland’s East Coast Nature Reserve in Newcastle to help form a corridor of trees along the Sea Road entrance right down to the wet grassland.

The tree planting season has ended for ReWild Wicklow but they will still be carrying out volunteering days throughout the spring and summer, including providing aftercare to trees and the restoration of peatland.