Review of horticulture industry set to begin

KPMG is to conduct a review of the Irish horticulture industry, it has been confirmed.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett recently held a meeting with the team.

She said: “I believe the horticulture industry is full of opportunity, but we need hard evidence to inform us about how best we can support and grow this important sector in the years ahead. Therefore, I am delighted to see KPMG starting work on this report which will assess the current state of the industry in Ireland across its various sectors, together with identifying opportunities for the future. We know there is a growing emphasis on and awareness of local horticulture producers, therefore this is an opportune time to further encourage new entrants and to strengthen and shorten supply chains so that they can replace imports.”

The report will assess the horticulture industry in Ireland across its various sectors. It will cover a range of areas, including diversification, climate change and organic and integrated production.

It is expected to be completed by April 2022.