Public asked to steer clear of fire-damaged Raven’s Glen to allow for recovery

WICKLOW Mountains National Park wish to inform the public of the need to avoid the Raven’s Glen area damaged by fire last year to allow for a recovery.

In late Summer last year, a large fire swept through the Raven’s Glen Valley and surrounding mountainside of Tonduff, damaging forests, vegetation and soils, and leaving no food or protective cover for the wildlife that depend on it.

Wicklow Mountains National Park are now asking for the cooperation of the public to assist with the recovery of the site by not entering into the valley while habitats and wildlife populations are recovering. Walking over the area will cause disturbance, erode vulnerable soils and exacerbate the damage at this crucial point of recovery. This request goes out to all users.

Wicklow Mountains National Park staff will be monitoring the recovery of the area, and will remove restrictions when appropriate.