Pesticide proposals require more flexibility says Wicklow IFA Chair

As the debate over the EU Commission's pesticides proposals rages on, Chair of the Wicklow IFA Grain Committee, James Hill, has echoed calls for more flexibility surrounding Ireland’s reduction targets.

Mr Hill has been speaking in the wake of IFA Grain Chairman Kieran McEvoy’s assertion that additional analysis which considers food security is required when assessing the potential impact of the EU Commission's Sustainable Use of Pesticides Regulation (SUR).

The SUR proposals aim to reduce the use of, and risks associated with, plant protection products across the EU by 50 per cent by 2030, with the potential for a 100 per cent ban in areas deemed ‘sensitive’. As Mr Hill explained, the proposed regulations are a broad stroke, which do not consider Wicklow and Ireland's challenging climatic conditions.

“Flexibility is where it’s at,” Mr Hill said. “We can’t have a regulation that extends from the eastern border of Romania to the Atlantic coast of Ireland, and from the island of Malta to the north of Scandinavia – it’s just not that logical.

“The big problem that we have here in Ireland is, by nature of where we are situated, climatically we have a higher dependence on pesticides, particularly to control fungal diseases in crops. Of course, we do have the comfort of reliable rainfall and we can, with the appropriate measures, produce some of the highest yields in Europe. We can successfully save crops, even in difficult harvests.

“With regard to Wicklow, I’d say tillage farming is far more prevalent than the nature of the county would be given credit for, given that we have very large areas of mountainous and hilled lands. Tillage farming has always been a part of farming in Wicklow, primarily because it is a little bit dryer here than the rest of the country.

“Of course, we don’t have the same predominance of tillage farming that we would have had 30 years ago, but that’s down to the general profitability of it. But, generally speaking, where there are good stretches of land in Wicklow that have been used for tillage farming, they will remain as tillage farming lands indefinitely.

“Now, the government have indicated that it is their intention to grow the area under tillage in the Garden County and beyond over the next few years, and they have incentives in place to encourage this. But these proposed reduction targets kind of fly in the face of that national aspiration, in favour of compliance with the EU agenda.”

Mr Hill went on to describe how tillage farming in Ireland has been neglected over the years, and how many Irish consumers might be taken aback by just how far it has fallen. Compounded by the reliance on cheaper, imported grains, Mr Hill said that the relatively miniscule size of the Irish market will cause a myriad of problems if the sector’s current path is not corrected.

“The issue that arises is that Ireland is a very small dot in the European production base, in term of tillage farming, and the licensing and registration of pesticides is still done on an individual member state basis,” Mr Hill said. “Because the market in Ireland is so small, the cost and difficulties associated with compliance would be a huge disincentive to invest for many of the manufacturers.

“Now, although tillage farming in Ireland may be small, it is being looked at for its potential in the added value food industry, to capitalise on the growth in distilling. We have seen tremendous growth in distilling over the last 15 years and we need a consistent supply of quality barley.

“The problem is that it’s too expensive to buy grains such as malt from Irish farmers, instead companies import from places like Belgium or Australia. We see this trend across a slew of ‘Irish’ products.

“Take a look at Odlums, who are by a multinational under the control of an American private investment firm based in Boston,” Mr Hill continued. “Since there is no longer a flour milling industry in Ireland, Odlums import their wheat from France. The company, which many would consider as iconically Irish, has no ties to the Irish grain business.

“We don’t like to think that Guinness is made from grains made outside Ireland, or that Jameson’s is produced using French maize, but they are and have been for quite some time. These imports compromising the integrity of the Irish product. We would not like to see that replicated across the spirits industry.

“The bottom line is, our tillage sector has been grossly neglected in the past, by virtue of globalisation and continued downward pressure for low prices. If the government want to get it back on track than there need to be more incentives for tillage farmers, and a serious and robust scientific review needs to be done before any of the pesticide proposals are enforced on this island.”